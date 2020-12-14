Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox are Teaming Up to Make Gaming Safer

✖

It’s a rare day when you see the gaming industry’s big three console manufacturers -- PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox -- working together in any capacity, but when it comes to player safety, all of these companies are looking to ensure that their respective spaces can be better. Outlined in a new message representing all three entities, it has now been explained what each is looking to do in this pursuit of safety.

Detailed over on Xbox Wire, Xbox’s Corporate Vice President Dave McCarthy talked about how Microsoft is working together with both Nintendo and PlayStation to foster safe environments for players of all ages. “At Xbox, we are aligned with both Nintendo, on behalf of the community of Nintendo Switch players, and PlayStation in our belief that protecting players online requires a multidisciplinary approach – one that combines the benefits of advanced technology, a supportive community, and skilled human oversight,” McCarthy explained in the post. “We can accomplish more when we work toward the same goal, and so we will each continue investing in, evolving, and amplifying our approaches to user safety. As we continue this work, we will prioritize protecting the safety of our players, especially those most vulnerable.”

As for how McCarthy and the teams at Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation intend to create these safe play spaces, three principles in the form of prevention, partnership, and responsibility were touched on. The topic of prevention dealt with allowing players to control and customize their own gaming experiences whereas partnership mentioned how all industry parties need to work together to ensure that hate and harassment, specifically directed at younger players, does not occur. Lastly, responsibility talked about how all console manufacturers need to hold themselves accountable for the platforms that they have and the players that play on their hardware.

Overall, this is a really great initiative to see coming about from Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox. With the advent of crossplay and online experiences becoming even bigger as time goes on, it’s good to see that all three companies are looking to be in lockstep when it comes to safety while gaming.

This is especially true for younger gamers, which seems to be the main audience in which these console manufacturers are looking to watch out for. With some of the biggest games in the world being aimed at younger players (Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox, etc.) I'm sure that parents especially appreciate this initiative from the three entities.

If you're a parent or someone who is close to younger video game players, does this message from Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation make you feel better about their safety when gaming? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.