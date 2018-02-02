Feel the SNES Love With These Never-Before-Seen Nintendo Power Covers

For the more seasoned gamers, we remember crouching down with our favourite Nintendo magazine and learning the scoop on all things gaming. Before the world of Google, YouTube tutorials, and Let’s Plays – before streamers with their tid-bits of news, The Daily Fix, and more – there was the Nintendo Power publication. Though now we have an epic podcast to relive what makes Nintendo great with both throwbacks and present day events with the Big N, some of us still remember the glory that was the physical publication in our hands.

While you listen to the latest episode of the Nintendo Power Podcast, check out these two never-before-seen Nintendo Power covers that were commissioned for last year’s PAX West to bring a special spotlight back onto the SNES. We see the iconic crew of Star Fox in the two images below, with the classic art style and feel of what made that franchise so unbelievably fantastic.

Check out these (never before seen!) Nintendo Power covers that @kylefewell was commissioned to do, for the relaunch of the print mag at PAX West last year, where the SNES Classic was a primary focus, that ultimately didn’t happen (tho it’s now a podcast at least) pic.twitter.com/37sUafQpHU — Attract Mode (@AttractMode) February 2, 2018

Though we didn’t get to see this lovely artwork in person as we were meant to, at lerast both pieces didn’t just fade away into oblivion. With Nintendo Power back in podcast form, who knows what could be next for the Big N?

Need to catch up on what you missed? Here’s the low down on the most recent installment to the podcast series:

The second episode of the Nintendo Power Podcast is all about the huge Nintendo Labo announcement. When Nintendo first announced the cardboard build-to-play experience, the reaction was definitively divided. On one hand, many thought it was ‘traditionally Nintendo’ finding unconventional ways to have light-hearted fun, while others saw paying 70 bucks for cardboard to be a bit much. Regardless of where you stand on the reactionary spectrum, it’s hard to deny that everybody was talking about it at all.

According to the video’s official description:

Following the announcement of Nintendo Labo, host Chris Slate discusses what it’s like to build Toy-Con with guests Krysta Yang, co-host of Nintendo Minute, and Nate Bihldorff, Senior Director of Localization at Nintendo of America.

The group also recommends games they’ve been enjoying, answers listener questions, and takes this month’s Warp Zone game quiz.

Want to catch up and join in on the Nintendo Fun? You can find the Nintendo Power Podcast on their YouTube channel, their SoundCloud, and on Apple Podcasts. The series will eventually make its way to the Google Play Music Store, though no set date has been released at this time.