Nintendo Pulls Even More Music from YouTube

A few days ago, YouTuber GilvaSunner revealed that he received 1,300 copyright blocks on Nintendo music videos from his channel. Yesterday, GilvaSunner announced that the channel has received 2,200 more takedown notices since, and more are expected. As a result, the YouTuber is planning to completely shut down the channel later this week, after more than 11 years. The move is sure to come as a big disappointment for a lot of fans that listen to video game music on the site. Unfortunately, Nintendo does not offer any way to listen to this music in a legitimate manner, outside of playing the games themselves.

The Tweet from GilvaSunner can be found embedded below.

It’s worth noting again that GilvaSunner does not have these videos monetized; there’s no profit being made off of Nintendo’s intellectual property. Instead, channels like this one are just allowing fans to listen to the company’s music in the absence of an official option. Nintendo is well within its rights to ask for the music to be taken down, but it’s difficult to understand why the company would do this when there isn’t an official option. The company has released the occasional CD over the years, but fans can’t listen via YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, or other streaming options.

Hopefully, there’s some kind of logic behind these takedowns! The video game industry is notoriously bad at preserving its history, and music is a very big part of that history. For a lot of gamers, the ability to relax with classic soundtracks is a way to connect with the past, and with the memories they made while playing. It can even convince some players to check out games they might not have otherwise. If all of this leads to Nintendo making its music widely available in an official capacity, it might be worth it, but for now, it’s easy to see why a lot of fans are upset.

Are you disappointed Nintendo's music is being removed from YouTube? Do you listen to any video game music on the site?