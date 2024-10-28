Nintendo Bringing Back Rare Amiibo After Several Years

Next month will mark the 10th anniversary of Nintendo’s amiibo line, which has far outlasted anyone’s expectations. Over the last decade, Nintendo has produced a vast number of the toys, and some of those figures have become pretty rare, and expensive on the secondary market. Thankfully, Nintendo has spent the last few years bringing many of these toys back into print. On November 21st, three hard to obtain amiibo will be making a comeback: Boo, Goomba, and Koopa Troopa. Pre-orders are now live for all three through GameStop and can be found at the links below:

All three of these amiibo usually command at least twice their asking price on sites like eBay, and have been out-of-print for years now. Nintendo often connects these reprints with a new piece of software; last month saw two Zelda amiibo brought back alongside The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. It probably would have made more sense to bring back Boo, Goomba, and Koopa Troopa alongside Super Mario Party Jamboree, but Nintendo might have wanted to give a little more space between the Zelda reissues and the recently released Splatoon two-packs. There’s really no way of knowing for sure, but collectors will be happy to see some of these figures offered again!

It’s unclear if these reprints will be exclusive to GameStop (as is sometimes the case), or if they’ll be offered through additional retailers like Target or Walmart. These three amiibo are compatible with a number of different Switch games, most notably Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Party, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. The actual compatibility is kind of on the weaker side, but many amiibo collectors seek out these figures as reasonably priced display pieces, as opposed to functional items. For those that do enjoy having amiibo for display, Boo is one of the cooler options, as it can glow in the dark.

At this time, the future of the amiibo line is somewhat in question. It doesn’t sound like Nintendo has plans to end the line anytime soon, but there are currently no new figures slated for release. The release of Echoes of Wisdom seemed like the perfect opportunity to offer a new version of Zelda, but Nintendo instead reprinted a version based on the character’s appearance in The Wind Waker. It’s possible Nintendo is holding off on making new figures to coincide with some Switch 2 games next year, and that we could see designs based on the rumored 3D Mario game in development. That would be in keeping with what we saw with Super Mario Odyssey, which received a trio of figures based on Mario, Peach, and Bowser.

