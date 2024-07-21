Nintendo Reveals New Amiibo Figures Coming This Year

It’s been a quiet year for Nintendo’s popular amiibo line, with the majority of 2024 releases being restocks of older figures that had become harder to find. However, the company will have four new figures releasing in just a few short weeks. On September 5th, Nintendo will release a pair of two-packs featuring popular characters from the Splatoon franchise. One of the two-packs will feature the Squid Sisters Callie and Marie, while the second pack will feature Off the Hook’s Pearl and Marina. At this time, we do not know what these new figures will unlock in Splatoon 3.

Fans of the amiibo line might recall that all four of these characters have already received figures in the past. Callie and Marie received amiibo based on their appearances in the first Splatoon, while Pearl and Marina had amiibo tied to Splatoon 2. However, all of these characters received new designs in Splatoon 3, and the new amiibo reflect their new appearances; the Squid Sisters two-pack is based on Callie and Marie’s appearances in the game’s single-player campaign, while Pearl and Marina have new looks based on the Side Order DLC.

Images of the new two-packs can be found below. Readers interested in pre-ordering them can do so at Best Buy’s website right here and right here. Each set will retail for $29.99.

These new amiibo are being released as part of a celebration of Splatoon 3‘s second anniversary. Following the Splatfest in August, the Grand Festival Splatfest will take place on September 12th. The competition will ask players what is most important to them: the Past, Present, or Future. At this time, Nintendo has not confirmed whether this will be the final Splatfest held in the game, or if it’s one that will have some bearing on the next game in the series, as we’ve seen in the past. The dataminer OatmealDome has apparently found indications that there will be Splatoween and Frosty Fest events, so it’s possible there could be more Splatfests to come. Hopefully Nintendo will have a lot more information about the Grand Festival in the next few weeks!

