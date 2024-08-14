Nintendo Bringing Back More Zelda Amiibo This Year

Throughout 2024, Nintendo has been giving amiibo collectors another chance at securing a number of figures that have gone out of print, or become difficult to come by. It seems at least two classic amiibo from The Legend of Zelda franchise will be getting that treatment next month, as previously released figures based on Link and Zelda will both be making a comeback. The figures in question include the version of Link based on his appearance in the 2019 Link’s Awakening remake, while the Zelda amiibo is based on her design from The Wind Waker. Both figures will be available in stores on September 26th.

Pre-orders for the Link and Zelda amiibo can be found at Best Buy, Target, and GameStop.

If September 26th sounds familiar, it happens to be the same day that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be released on Nintendo Switch. It was confirmed back in June that the game will have some kind of amiibo support, but not how it will actually work in the game. It makes sense to bring these two figures back for that reason, particularly the one of Link since that’s the same design he’ll have in the game. Unfortunately, there’s been no announcement about a similar Zelda figure in the style from Echoes of Wisdom, where she’s the main character. For now, this Wind Waker take on the character might be the closest thing!

With Echoes of Wisdom about six weeks away from its release, it’s a safe bet that we’ll learn a lot more about the game in the near future, and that could include greater details about how amiibo support will work. It’s possible we could see something like Tears of the Kingdom, where players could use amiibo to unlock various cosmetics for Link. However, it’s also possible we could see them used for a dungeon creator similar to the one in the Link’s Awakening remake.

Nintendo has been slowly pulling back the curtain on the game since its announcement during the most recent Nintendo Direct. In fact, the game received a substantial trailer earlier this month, revealing more of Zelda’s powers, as well as the locations players will explore. Unlike Link’s Awakening, which took place on Koholint Island, Echoes of Wisdom takes place in Hyrule, so players can expect to see a lot of familiar locations.

