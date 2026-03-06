New Mod Is Bringing Multiplayer to Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

For many Elder Scrolls fans, having a single-player RPG to sink into is kind of the whole point. For all their quirks, Bethesda games have a nice way of pulling you into the story and keeping you hooked. But even if they’re great solo, sometimes you just want to be able to play your favorite game with friends. Elder Scrolls games (aside from Elder Scrolls Online) don’t officially support multiplayer, but that’s where mods come in. And a new one is making its way to Oblivion Remastered soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This won’t be the first mod to bring multiplayer to Tamriel’s single-player experience. Skyrim Together is a popular mod that promises a “true multiplayer experience” for the Dragonborn (and friends). And by all accounts, it’s a solid way to play the game, multiplayer style. Adding a similar experience to Oblivion Remastered could be a big win for Elder Scrolls fans as we continue the wait for Elder Scrolls 6. And Oblivion Multiplayer could make it happen.

Team Behind WukongMP Bringing Multiplayer to Oblivion Remastered & More

Image courtesy of Bethesda and Ready Code

Ready Code, the team working on this new multiplayer Oblivion experience, isn’t new to rendering single-player games co-op friendly. The team has created a sandbox platform called ReadyM with the goal of making it easier to turn single-player games into collaborative experiences. Their first major use case for the platform is WukongMP, a popular mod that lets players dive into Black Myth: Wukong with a variety of multiplayer experiences. Now, they’re working on a similar multiplayer mod for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.

Recently, the Ready Code team hopped into the Oblivion Remastered subreddit to share their work-in-progress. The teaser trailer is just a quick peek at what it will be like to roam Cyrodiil with friends in OblivionMP when it arrives later this year. The project is still in development, but if the success of WukongMP is any indication, it could be a big win for Elder Scrolls fans.

The goal with ReadyM in general, and with Oblivion MP, is to make it easier for players and modders to build unique multiplayer experiences inside single-player games. In theory, using ReadyM to craft multiplayer mods makes both creating and using mods a bit easier for everyone.

Given how popular mods have always been for Elder Scrolls games, Oblivion Remastered definitely makes sense as the next test for ReadyM. The team behindOblivionMP describes it as “Minecraft community servers, but set in the Imperial Province.” The Oblivion multiplayer mod experience is expected to arrive in Q2 of this year, giving players a chance to explore Cyrodiil with friends.

Mods like Skyrim Together have proven pretty popular with the Elder Scrolls community. So, seeing something similar make its way to the latest new-ish game could give Elder Scrolls another way to experience Tamriel together. Of course, like most mods outside of things like the Creation Club, Oblivion MP will be available for PC only, not console. For those on console, Elder Scrolls Online is likely to be our best bet for a multiplayer Elder Scrolls experience for the foreseeable future.

If you want to keep an eye out to be among the first people to check out Oblivion MP, you can get more info and sign up for early access at the official website.

Would you try a multiplayer mod for Oblivion Remastered? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!