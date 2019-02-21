Nintendo President Reggie Fils-Aime Issues Heartfelt Farewell Message

Today, Nintendo announced that long-serving Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime is retiring in April and Nintendo of America’s Doug Bowser, current Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, will succeed him.

Fils-Aime has been with Nintendo of America for 15 years, and president for 13 of those years.

That said, following up the announcement, Nintendo of America shared a very heartfelt and personal message from Fils-Aime about his sudden retirement, which he says is to allow him to spend more time with his wife, family, and friends.

Nintendo fans, Reggie has a message for all of you. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/EAhaEl5oEJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 21, 2019

“I really appreciate everything Reggie has done for Nintendo,” said Shuntaro Furukawa, President of Nintendo in an official statement about the announcement. “Inside and outside our company, Reggie is known as an exceptional leader. We are grateful that he is leaving the business in good shape with strong momentum. While we will miss him and we wish him the very best in his retirement, we are also pleased to have such an able successor ready to step into that role. Doug Bowser and the rest of the team will ensure a seamless transition and continued momentum for Nintendo.”

“Nintendo owns a part of my heart forever,” added Fils-Aime. “It’s a part that is filled with gratitude – for the incredibly talented people I’ve worked with, for the opportunity to represent such a wonderful brand, and most of all, to feel like a member of the world’s most positive and enduring gamer community. As I look forward to departing in both good health and good humor, this is not ‘game over’ for me, but instead ‘leveling up’ to more time with my wife, family and friends.

“It has been my great fortune to work with and be mentored by Reggie for four years at Nintendo of America,” Bowser said. “And rest assured, we will continue to build on his work to evolve and expand our brand, furthering Nintendo’s global mission of creating smiles. There are millions more of those to come.”

Of course, we would like to congratulate Fils-Aime on a wonderful career at Nintendo, and wish him all the best luck in what he does next, even if that’s just relaxing and playing some Mario. He’s earned it.