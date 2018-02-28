Nintendo Removes New User Review Feature

Nintendo has taken down the new review section of the company’s site that allowed players to review Nintendo Switch games.

Just five days ago, it was noticed that Nintendo was now allowing players to review its games through each product’s listing on the Nintendo site. However, those who try to review any game now are met with a message under the review section that says the reviews have been removed while Nintendo explores the feature.

“Customer reviews have been taken offline as we evaluate this feature and its functionality,” the text on any game’s review section reads. “We currently have no estimated date on when an update will be provided. We appreciate the positive response and thank the reviewers who provided such thoughtful commentary on the games.”

It’s a shame that the review feature was taken down so quickly, especially when considering how much more involved Nintendo’s review process was compared to other services. Instead of dropping a quick star rating and a review on the site and being done with it, Nintendo prompted players to fill out additional information.

layers first had to sign into their Nintendo account to make sure a name was associated with the review after which they’d fill out more detailed info about the game. Tags were provided for players to pick from that included descriptions such as “family friendly” and “intuitive controls” which would then lead players to create a headline for the review and filling out a comments section. Finally, players would have to label themselves as various descriptors such as a casual player or a parent before indicating whether or not the review contained any spoilers.

With the review feature gone as quickly as it came, those who enjoyed leaving the thorough reviews for Nintendo games lamented its removal and hoped it would come back. While Nintendo’s note left behind in the review section doesn’t offer much insight into the future of Nintendo reviews, a statement from Nintendo that was provided to Polygon provided more information.

“Nintendo.com recently offered a trial customer review feature to let users share feedback about Nintendo Switch games on our website. The response has been positive, and Nintendo appreciates the time and effort that reviewers put into their thoughtful commentary on the games. Nintendo has removed this feature as we evaluate the future of the ratings functionality on Nintendo.com. We have no estimate on when an update will be provided on the status of this initiative, but we appreciate the enthusiasm shown for the trial.”