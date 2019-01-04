Nintendo Confirms Bowsette Is Not Canon

Just when you think the weird Bowsette phenomena has finally died out, Nintendo is here to resurrect it – only to swiftly kill it again. Welcome to 2019, we’re bringing back dead memes.

Back in September of 2018, fans were swept away by the Bowser x Peach fusion and this prompted the question to be asked if Bowsette could be made canonn in the gaming verse. With the New Super Mario Bros. coming to the Switch, Polygon decided to dig in to see if we could see Bowser get in touch with his inner princess, but it looks the answer is a firm “no.”

Though Nintendo didn’t explicitly name Bowsette, they did make it pretty clear that only Toadette can use this feature in the game. “When Toadette finds one of these, she can transform into the super-powered Peachette,” reads the official Super Crown description seen above. They then added, “Sorry, Luigi – only Toadette can use this item!”

The original Bowsette character combined both Bowser and Peach thanks to an adorable comic by Twitter user ‘Ayyk92’ and from there, the fandom showed off how obsessive (in a good way) it can be. From Boosette, to other variations of Bowsette, the creative contributions are never ending.

To learn even more about the latest in Nintendo fandom, plus more on the origins of the comic that inspired it all itself, you can check out our previous coverage right here to see the good, the bad, and the weird.

As far as the game that spawned it all goes, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is scheduled to release on January 11, 2018 for the Nintendo Switch.

What are your thoughts on the latest Super Crown creation that launched a thousand memes? What other two Nintendo characters would you like to see get this treatment? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.