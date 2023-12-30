Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto Has No Plans to Retire

Nintendo game director Shigeru Miyamoto has no plans to retire. Nintendo is one of the most acclaimed entertainment studios in the world with its ability to constantly deliver industry defining games from the Mario and Zelda franchises, but now it's also proving its worth in the film industry with the billion dollar hit that was The Super Mario Bros. Movie. We can almost certainly expect that the live action Legend of Zelda movie will do gangbusters at the box office when it is released in a few years. A lot of this would be impossible without one man: Shigeru Miyamoto. He is the game designer and creator of some of the most popular video games ever made and plays a key role at Nintendo to this day.

Shigeru Miyamoto turned 71 earlier this year and typically, you'd expect someone who has achieved that much success to probably put a bow on their career and retire. However, Miyamoto has no desire to retire and instead thinks more about what will come of Nintendo when he dies. Miyamoto spoke to The Guardian about what it's like to still be at Nintendo this late into his career and how he thinks about the future of his career.

"More so than retiring, I'm thinking about the day I fall over," said Miyamoto. "In this day and age you have to think about things in a five-year timespan, so I do think about who I can pass things on to, in case something does happen. I'm really thankful that there is so much energy around things that I have worked on. These are things that have already gone out into the world … they've been cultivated by others, other people have been raising them, helping them grow, so in that sense I don't feel too much ownership over them any more."

Miyamoto also noted that he hopes those who continue to work on his franchises after he's gone will remember him.

"There is a scene in Iron Man where the president goes to his own company and the guard man doesn't let him in, and he points at the portrait and says: 'That's me!'" he laughs. "But I really hope that the teams I work with, at least, remember me as the creator of these things!"

Miyamoto is not the only legendary game designer who has no plans to retire. Hideo Kojima recently noted that his desire to create trumps his desire to ever retire.