Nintendo Confirms Luigi Isn’t Dead

So you may have seen the Nintendo Direct earlier today in which we saw the debut of the Belmonts from the Castlevania series in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. But fans are showing concern because it came at a great cost — the “death” of beloved Mario universe character Luigi.

In the video above, you can get an idea of what happened. But before you start posting tributes of his Mario Kart 8 days or wondering if we’ll ever see him again, Nintendo’s UK Versus division just confirmed that he’s doing just fine. Guess that ghost came back into his body and brought him back, folks.

In the tweet, which you can see below, the company simply notes, “Luigi is okay.”

Of course, this is the video game industry, and characters come back from the dead all the time. Remember when Liu Kang bit the dust in Mortal Kombat years ago? He returned as a zombie and now he’s miraculously back to his normal self — well, when he’s not getting ripped in half, that is.

While Nintendo of America hasn’t confirmed Luigi’s, ahem, “okay”-ness, it’s safe to say that we haven’t seen the last of the plumber. This comes as a relief to many of his fans, as you can see in the responses below.

But, leave it to the internet to also throw some doubt into the picture…

Finally, leave it to our friends at Gamespot to ask the real question that’s on everyone’s minds.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on Dec. 7 for Nintendo Switch. If all goes according to plan, we’ll see Luigi show up with no problems. Unless he’s…Zombie Luigi?!