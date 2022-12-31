Nintendo Insider Teases Return of Fan-Favorite SNES Series in 2023

According to a Nintendo insider, a fan-favorite and dormant series that got its start on the SNES will get its moment in 2023. Whether this will be with a new game release or just an announcement or something else entirely, we don't know, as the tease is very brief and vague. What's clear though is that fans of said series should anticipate something for the coming year.

The tease comes the way of Nate Drake, a well-known Nintendo insider who has been off the mark a few times in the past. For example, they were one of many that was wildly off the mark with the "Nintendo Switch Pro." However, they've also proven reliable and reputable in the past, which is many view them as an "insider."

That said, according to Nate Drake, "F-Zero's time will come in 2023." Again, what exactly this means, we don't know, but it's meant as a tease so it's presumably something substantial. This is just speculation, but why else would you tease as much if it's something inconsequential? Whatever the case, this isn't the first time we've heard rumblings of the series' return, and so far there's been nothing to show for these various rumblings.

Debuting in 1990 via F-Zero, we haven't seen a new release of the futuristic racing series since 2004 when F-Zero Climax was released. Why the series has been left dormant, we don't know, but it's presumably because Nintendo doesn't see much commercial viability with it. And for what it's worth, it already has a popular racing game series in the form of Mario Kart, which is very different but satisfies similar demand. It's also obviously way more popular.

At the moment of publishing, this rumor has not been addressed by Nintendo in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is it unofficial information, but even if it's accurate it's subject to change. Further, while the tease itself is vague, and thus there's room for disappointment.