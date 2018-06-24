Nintendo Is Happy Sony and Microsoft Don’t Make Family and Kid-Friendly Games

One of the ways Nintendo separates itself from Sony and Microsoft and their respective consoles, is they still make kid and family friendly games. In fact, almost every game they make can be enjoyed by both adults and children.

And according to Nintendo, this is something it takes pride in. Further, it’s a key component to its business.

Speaking to Toronto Star, Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime noted how it has an exclusive hold on the market, and how that will benefit the company going forward.

“We are happy that [our competition] don’t [pay attention to the kids and family market],” said Fils-Aime. “It’s been an incredibly important market because the kid who’s 5 or 6 today is going to be 12 or 13 and not all that many years later 18 or 19 … And when you have an affinity for Pokémon or The Legend of Zelda series or Mario Kart or Super Mario Bros. that affinity carries with you.”

Fils-Aime makes a good point: Nintendo makes fans early. Unlike Sony and Microsoft who may only have a handful of IPs made with young kids in mind, Nintendo has a ton.

The success of Mario, Zelda, and Pokemon isn’t solely built on the kid and family market either. All of Nintendo’s series are enjoyed by countless adults as well, and that’s partially thanks to the nostalgia around them. Generations grew up on Nintendo games, and the affinity for them carried over into adulthood. Meanwhile, a whole new generation is in the process of growing up alongside these brands.

The loyalty to Nintendo IP is part of the reason Nintendo is still thriving, because despite hardware failures along the way, it has enticed generations with games and brands they carry with them their whole life.

Nintendo doesn’t just have diverse portfolio of IP, it has a diverse portfolio of franchises. Franchises that span generations and will thrive for a long time. The same can’t be said for its competitors, or at least, Sony and Microsoft can’t claim to be on the same level in this regard.

