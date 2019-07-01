Nintendo’s Super Mario Bowser’s Castle Playset Features In-Game Sounds and Music

Nintendo and Jakks Pacific recently released the magnificent Super Mario Bowser’s Castle playset, which scales with their line of 2.5-inch Nintendo figures. A Bowser figure is included, but the set also features a working lift, trap doors, spinning fireballs, and in-game sounds and music that can be activated by pushing down on one of the castle’s spires.

You can pre-order the Bowser’s Castle Playset right here for $44.99 with shipping slated for sometime in July. Additional figures and the previously released Mushroom Kingdom Castle Playset (in standard and Deluxe editions) can be found here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In related news, if you’re old enough to remember the He-Man Masters of the Universe Castle Greyskull playset from the ’80s, you might be interested in the new Mega Construx Probuilder Masters of the Universe Castle Greyskull set. It clocks in at a whopping 3,600 pieces and features details like working weapons, launchers, an elevator, and a drawbridge that opens and closes. It also includes six micro action figures of He-Man, Skeletor, Man-at-Arms, Teela, Beast Man, and the Sorceress.

The Mega Construx Castle Greyskull playset is available to order from Walmart for $249.99 with free 2-day shipping. It’s also available to order right here on Amazon with free 2-day shipping for Prime members.

If you are unfamiliar, Mega Construx is a new sibling brand of Mattel’s Mega Blocks that caters to older kids, adults, and collectors. They are very similar to LEGO, though one difference is that Mega Construx includes more realistic, articulated figures. The official description for the set reads:

“Castle Grayskull was built to protect an unknown source of power – and now you can too! Discover all of Grayskull’s mysteries when you assemble more than 3,600 pieces to recreate this authentically-detailed and completely faithful castle. Grayskull opens wide to reveal working weapons and launchers, a throne room with surprises, working elevator, and drawbridge that opens and closes. This collectors set also includes 6 micro action figures: He-Man, Skeletor, Man-at-Arms, Teela, Beast Man, and the exclusive Sorceress!​”

