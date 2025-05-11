Multiple Nintendo Amiibo Figures Get a Rare Discount

Nintendo’s amiibo line has been going strong for more than a decade now, first launching back in the fall of 2014. In that time, Nintendo has released a whole bunch of the figures based on various games, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. If you’re still in need of some amiibo based on that particular game, you’re in luck, as GameStop has dropped the price on five of them: Pikachu, Charizard, Duck Hunt, Daisy, and Ness can all be found right now for just $9.99. These figures normally cost $15.99, so if you’re looking to fill out your collection, this might be the best opportunity to do so. The figures can be found at the links below:

every single fighter from the super smash bros. series has received an amiibo so far

Starting with Super Smash Bros. for Wii U/3DS, Nintendo has released an amiibo of every single fighter in the series. Some characters like Cloud and Bayonetta have actually received multiple amiibo, featuring variant costumes used in the games. Owning every single one from the series is an expensive undertaking, so any discount is a welcome one. It’s unclear how long this discount will last from GameStop, but fans in need of these figures might want to take advantage while the deal is live.

The price drop is all the more notable given the fact the recent price increases on amiibo releasing later this year. As a result of the tariff situation playing out in the U.S., several upcoming amiibo based on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Street Fighter 6 have seen a large jump in price. The Zelda figures launching in June were supposed to be priced at $19.99, and are now debuting at $29.99, while the Street Fighter line jumped from $29.99 to $39.99.

No one really knows what the future holds for amiibo. Over the last 10 years, fans have questioned how long Nintendo will continue to support the toys even as every other toys-to-life line faded into obscurity, from Disney Infinity and Skylanders, to LEGO Dimensions. There’s a lot of concern among collectors that the tariff situation could be what finally kills the amiibo line after more than a decade, so fans hoping to fill in some gaps in their collection might want to take advantage while these are still on shelves.

With Nintendo Switch 2 launching next month, fans are also wondering when the next Super Smash Bros. game will be announced. It’s a safe bet that the fighting game series will see some kind of iteration on the new hardware, but what form that takes is anyone’s guess. We could see a whole new game at some point, or a “deluxe” version like we got with Mario Kart 8 on Switch. Notably, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai is working on a new game for Nintendo Switch 2, but it’s Kirby Air Riders. Whatever Nintendo is planning for the series, new amiibo would seem like a safe bet, but that might not happen if interest in the figures drops as a result of the current pricing.

Are you planning to take advantage of these discounts? Do you think the amiibo line can survive the recent price increases? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!