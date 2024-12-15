Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Games May Include Remake of One of the Best PS1 Games

The first Nintendo Switch 2 launch game has potentially been revealed, courtesy of a new report, and it is a remake of one of the best PS1 games of all time. The PS1 game in question hails from the year 2000. In 2000, the likes of Metal Gear Solid, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, Perfect Dark, Dues Ex, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Jet Set Radio, The Sims, Phantasy Star Online, Diablo II, Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn, Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, Chrono Cross, SSX, Paper Mario, Banjo-Tooie, Spyro: Year of the Dragon, Mario Tennis, Crazy Taxi, Excitebike 64, Counter-Strike, and many more games released in what was a landmark year for video games.

What also released in 2000 was one of the best Final Fantasy game. While Final Fantasy 7 is the crown jewel of the series, and the one most relevant in the modern era thanks to the ongoing remakes, Final Fantasy IX is a favorite of many. Back when the RPG released, it released to a 93 on Metacritic.

Since its original release, it was re-released in 2010 as a PS1 classic on the PlayStation Store for PS3 and PSP owners, with PS Vita support being added in 2012. Few years later, an enhanced port came to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It has never been remastered though, let alone remade, but apparently it is getting the remake treatment.

While talking about Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, well-known leaker Samus Hunter suggests Final Fantasy IX Remake is not just in development for the Nintendo Switch 2, but could be at the launch of the console.

“There is this Reddit thread that is circulating. Many aspects related to the hardware match with what has already been circulating for months, the information however about the game with the 9 is not Mario Kart, it is not targeting as a launch title,” says the leaker. “There is however the Final Fantasy IX Remake that will be coming out although I have no information on a possible bundle or limited edition at the moment.”

There is no concrete commitment that Final Fantasy IX Remake will be a launch Nintendo Switch 2 game, but that does seem to be the suggestion. That said, take this speculation, and the rumor itself, with a grain of salt. None of this is official information. However, Samus Hunter has recently proven reliable. For example, they leaked the Xenoblade Chronicles X Nintendo Switch remaster the day before it was officially announced.

At the moment of publishing, neither implicated party — Nintendo nor Square Enix — have commented on this rumor in any capacity. We do not suspect this will change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on the new Nintendo console — including all of the latest official Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest unofficial Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 speculation — click here.