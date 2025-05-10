Nintendo Switch 2 Confirms Return of Wii Feature

The Nintendo Switch 2 has confirmed the return of a feature that got its start during the Wii generation. The feature is not supremely consequential, but Wii nostalgics will be happy to see it back for another Nintendo console generation. More specifically, it has been confirmed, by Nintendo, that Miis are not dead and will be part of the Nintendo Switch 2 console experience like they have been a part of the Switch experience.

Just like with the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 will allow owners to use various profile icons from various Nintendo games. Switch 2 owners will also have the option of not using any of the pre-made profile icons in favor making their own Mii and using it as an avatar.

While Nintendo has confirmed that Miis are back on Nintendo Switch 2, it is unclear if there any improvements, upgrades, or any other type of changes. The lack of information suggests they are implemented just as they are on the Nintendo Switch, with nothing new or different.

“I’m kind of hoping Miis finally get upgraded,” writes one Nintendo fan of the news. “Thank goodness. Mii’s are a staple at this point,” adds another Nintendo fan.

Of course, Miis returning isn’t that surprising, especially when you consider Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is in the works for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, scheduled to release in 2026. Meanwhile, with the Nintendo Switch 2 being backward compatibility it makes sense all of the Switch settings and console features are returning. After all the Nintendo Switch 2 is essentially just a Nintendo Switch Pro. In other words, it is far more iterative then we sometimes see from Nintendo, and with iteration comes carrying forward everything the previously console did and offered.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to release worldwide on June 5, 2025, priced at $450. For more coverage on the upcoming Nintendo console — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 speculation — click here.