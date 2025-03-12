Nintendo Switch 2 Just Confirmed Return of One Major Feature

A new report has essentially confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will bring back one major feature that was seen in both the Nintendo Switch and Wii U. While Nintendo has now properly unveiled the Switch 2, there’s still very little that we know about the console overall. Specs for the new Nintendo console have yet to drop and there’s a good chance that they won’t until closer to the Switch 2’s release. Fortunately, for those craving new information of any sort associated with the Switch 2, we finally have some new details to go by.

Based on a new filing from the FCC, some broad info on the Nintendo Switch 2 and its internals have come about. Specifically, it has been verified that near field communication (NFC) is going to once again be present in Switch 2. If you’re unaware of what NFC is, it’s the tech within the console that powers everything that has to do with Amiibo. This technology was introduced alongside Amiibo in the Wii U generation and was again put into the Switch. Now, it seems to once again be present in the Switch 2, which isn’t much of a shock, but at least puts to rest any doubts.

At this point, Amiibo have been around for over a decade as Nintendo released its first run of the figures all the way back in 2014. In the time since, Amiibo production hasn’t slowed down as Nintendo has continued to create numerous versions of the toy-like accessories based on franchises like Fire Emblem, Metroid, Monster Hunter, Super Mario, Splatoon, The Legend of Zelda, and Animal Crossing. Given how easy it likely is for Nintendo to create Amiibo and make a profit off of the figurines, it’s easy to see why it will remain a core component of the company’s business moving into the Switch 2 era.

As for when we might learn more about the Nintendo Switch 2, April 2nd is the day to circle on your calendar. On this date, Nintendo will be holding its next Direct presentation that will be dedicated entirely to the Switch 2 and (presumably) its games. Not only will this showing certainly confirm the Switch 2 release date, price, and launch lineup, but it should also be when Nintendo chooses to talk more about the tech at the heart of the device.

