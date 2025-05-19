New Nintendo Switch 2 Feature Is a Major Upgrade the Current Switch Does Not Have

A new Nintendo Switch 2 feature is a major upgrade from the current Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, all of which have no such feature. As a successor console, you would expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to have features that are examples of refinement. When making the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo has years of Switch data to guide the console’s development. Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch 2 doens’t have as much upgrades as you would hope, but it certainly has some.

The latest to be revealed involves the Nintendo Switch 2 battery. With the second Nintendo Switch console, there is now a battery deterioration prevention feature in the console’s settings that can be turned on. Why it is not on automatically, we don’t know.

With the feature on in the Nintendo Switch 2 settings, the console will automatically stop charging around 90 percent, or at least this is what it will often will do. Obviously, this shortens its charge by 10 percent, however, Nintendo says it will help reduce the loss of battery capacity over time. This, in particular, seems like an especially relevant feature for those who use the console docked where it is regularly charged to 100 percent and maintained at 100 percent.

It remains to be seen just how much this will impact the long-term health of the Nintendo Switch 2 battery in comparison to the Nintendo Switch battery. If Nintendo has tested this out and seen results, it has not shared said results. Surely there is an appreciable difference though otherwise Nintendo would have not included the option.

The trajectory of the Nintendo Switch battery has not been great, so any upgrades that allow it to have better long-term battery health are much needed. That said, with the Nintendo Switch 2 set to have a shorter battery than the Nintendo Switch, losing 10 percent of battery off the top may prove too tedious and inconvenient for Switch handheld users. In other words, it remains to be seen how many Nintendo Switch 2 owners will use this feature.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to release worldwide on June 5, starting at $450. For more coverage on the upcoming Nintendo console — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 deals — click here.