Nintendo Switch 2 Version of One of the Best Games of All Time Leaked

According to a new report, a Nintendo Switch 2 version of one of the best games of all time is in the works. It is very rare for a game to achieve both immense critical success and sell a boatload of copies. The number of games that check both of these boxes is very slim. In other words, it is a very exclusive club. And this is mostly because to appeal to the mainstream whilst appealing to critics is a difficult balance to strike. Many of the best-selling games of all time were not particularly that well received by critics or hardcore gaming enthusiasts. There is really only a handful of games — at best — each generation that achieve this dual accomplishment.

One of the best examples of this is Red Dead Redemption 2. At a 97 on Metacritic, there are only three games that are more critically acclaimed than RDR2: 2008’s Grand Theft Auto IV, 1999’s SoulCalibur, and 1998’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has sold 13 million copies to date. SoulCalibur has only sold a little over a million copies. And GTA 4 sold 25 million copies. None of these come close to Red Dead Redemption 2, which has sold 74 million copies and counting.

Whether Red Dead Redemption 2 is on the Mt. Rushmore of video games, probably not, but it is in the conversation. And according to a new report, it is coming to a new platform for the first time since 2019, when it came to PC and Google Stadia. More specifically, it is reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

This information is according to Gamereactor, a fairly reliable source. And it has been echoed by another new, separate report from Nintenduo. According to the latter, specifically, Rockstar Games is planning to release the port before the end of this fiscal year, which is to say before April 1, 2026.

Of course, like every Nintendo Switch 2 report or rumor or leak before this, take this new intel with a grain of salt. So far, it has not drawn out Rockstar Games nor Nintendo for comment, and we do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly.

