Nintendo Switch 2 Aims to “Have Enough Units to Meet Demand” at Launch

Last month, Nintendo Switch 2 was finally revealed to the public, after years of rumors. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the new system, including exactly when it will come out. However, it seems when it does launch later this year, Nintendo will be working hard to make sure there are enough consoles to meet high consumer demand. In an online press conference (translation via Nintendo Everything), Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa talked about high demand at launch for the original Switch, and the lessons the company has learned in the 8 years since.

“There was a time when (the Switch) was in short supply and there was a lot of reselling. It is important that we have enough units to meet demand, and we are proceeding with preparations for the release,” said Furukawa.

a new mario kart was announced alongside nintendo switch 2

Last fall, a rumor suggested that the Nintendo Switch 2 launch window will have 2.5 times the number of consoles available as we saw during the Switch launch. If accurate, that would translate to around 7 million units being made available. Furukawa’s new statement doesn’t offer any specifics about the number of consoles that will be brought to market, but it does suggest that the company is taking demand quite seriously for Switch 2, and plans to hit the ground running early.

Shortages were a major problem for the PlayStation 5 at launch in 2020, with the consoles being scooped up by resellers and going for absurd prices on sites like eBay. More than 4 years later, things are a lot better, but it took a long time for Sony to make it easier on fans. Obviously this is a situation Nintendo would prefer to avoid; resellers sitting on tons of consoles to flip does nothing to help spur sales of software, and only leads to frustration among the company’s most passionate fans. Hopefully we’ll not only see enough product to meet demand, but we’ll also have retailers taking steps to avoid bots and resellers from scooping them all up.

It remains to be seen how well Nintendo Switch 2 will perform compared to the current console. During its time on the market, Switch has managed to sell more than 150 million units worldwide, making it one of the best-selling video game systems of all-time. It will be very difficult for Nintendo to meet or surpass that number, but interest in the new system seems to be very high. One of the few confirmed games for Nintendo Switch 2 is a new Mario Kart, but we should start to learn a lot more about the system’s software lineup in the coming months. A Nintendo Direct focused on the new system will take place on April 2nd, so fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for that!

