New Nintendo Switch 2 Game Is Now the Highest-Rated Game of 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been dethroned as the highest-rated game of 2025 by not one, but two Nintendo Switch 2 games. That said, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 remains the highest-rated new release of 2025 as the two Switch 2 games now above it on the Metacritic rankings are ports of Nintendo Switch games from the previous generation. With these two new additions to the Best Games This Year ranking on Metacritic, Blue Prince falls to the fourth spot and Split Fiction to the fifth spot. For those that don’t know, Split Fiction has a 91 on Metacritic, Blue Prince a 92, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 a 93.

The two Nintendo Switch 2 games above this trio are The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The former has a 97 on Nintendo Switch, and now it pairs that with a 94 on Nintendo Switch 2. Meanwhile, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a 95 on Nintendo Switch 2, which pairs with its 96 on Nintendo Switch. Suffice to say, it isn’t surprising to see these two games review well on Nintendo Switch 2, despite Nintendo doing the bare minimum with each port.

Come the end of the year, these will probably be the two highest-rated games of the year as there isn’t currently anything slated to release this year that looks positioned to get a 94 or higher. There are a few games that could come close, such as Death Stranding 2, Donkey Kong Bonanza, Borderlands 4, and Ninja Gaiden 4, but it is rare for a game to score a 94 or higher. If there is one game that has a good shot at doing it, based on how games in the series have scored in the past, it is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, a fellow Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive game.

