The Legend of Zelda Fans Disappointed With New Release

The Legend of Zelda fans are patiently waiting to see what is next from the series, whether it is a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom follow up or another re-release of a Zelda game from yesteryear or a spin-off like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Obviously, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this year, but this is far from a traditional Zelda experience. What Zelda fans do have, in the meanwhile, are new Nintendo Switch 2 versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They also have the GameCube version of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker available via Nintendo Switch Online. That said, some Zelda fans are not very happy with The Wind Waker on Nintendo Switch 2.

More specifically, some The Legend of Zelda fans, particularly on the Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit page, are not happy that it is the GameCube version. See, when some Legend of Zelda fans think of The Wind Waker, they think of the HD version that was released on Wii U alongside a slew of improvements and upgrades. To this end, to get an upgrade to The Wind Waker, only to revert back to an older and inferior version two console generations later is an odd and questionable call from Nintendo.

When you consider especially the amount of Wii U games Nintendo ported to the Nintendo Switch — and the Switch 2 by consequence — it makes having the best version of the game out of reach all the more frustrating for fans. And this is exactly what a new post on the Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit page gets at.

“I was so excited when they announced Switch 2 and Wind Waker was part of GameCube Online….then that excitement faded rapidly when it wasn’t the HD version,” writes one fan about the topic. “They have it available, it makes no sense to not release that versionIt feels like shameful nickel/diming of the fanbase.”

Another fan adds: “Can’t imagine why they would port over all the cool Wii U games and just completely forget the masterpiece that is Wind Waker HD. That’s the game that got me into Zelda in the first place and I need to replay it.”

Unfortunately, this is there nothing that is going to remedy this situation. It seems particularly unlikely that The Wind Waker HD is going to come to Nintendo Switch 2 in its native form now that one of the big selling points of Nintendo Switch Online are the GameCube games, and The Wind Waker is the current star of that lineup. The powder also isn’t very dry anymore, so it would make sense for Nintendo to port over classic Zelda games forward first.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things The Legend of Zelda, click here.