The One Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Game You Should Not Buy

As Nintendo Switch 2 arrives this week, there will be a number of games available on day one, from first-party titles like Mario Kart World, to third-party offerings like Street Fighter 6 and Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. The launch of a new console always comes with a lot of associated costs, so buyers have to be picky when it comes to software. For most people, buying Mario Kart World on day one is a no-brainer, but a choice of a second game might not be as obvious. If you’re buying a Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th, there’s one game I recommend avoiding, and that’s Sonic x Shadow Generations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The problems with Sonic x Shadow Generations have nothing to do with the game’s actual quality; Sonic Generations was already one of the best Sonic video games ever, and the addition of the new Shadow Generations game made for an even better overall package. In fact, Sega did a great job on the Nintendo Switch version of the game, ensuring a quality experience even if you weren’t playing on the superior PS5 or Xbox Series X hardware. When Nintendo Switch 2 launches, the system will feature upgrade paths for several existing Switch games, including titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Party Jamboree. Even third-party games like Hogwarts Legacy will offer a cheaper price to get better graphics and performance. However, Sega will not offer the same for Sonic x Shadow Generations.

the switch 2 version of sonic x shadow generations has a lot of negatives going against it

If you bought the Switch version of Sonic x Shadow Generations last year, this means Sega expects you to pay a full $49.99 on Switch 2 if you want the same experience that newcomers will get at launch. It’s a bizarre choice, and it feels unfair given the fact that Nintendo and WB Games have offered their upgrades for $10 to $20. It feels like a cash grab on the part of Sega, especially when you factor in another decision by the company: it won’t support previously purchased DLC, either. If you plunked down money for the bonus content featuring Keanu Reeves, this means you’ll have to pay for that again if you want it on Switch 2. Sega will allow players to bring their save data over from the Switch version, but that’s about it.

When Sonic x Shadow Generations was released last year, Sega offered a day one version of the game, which included both digital and physical extras. The game was accompanied by “Gerald Robotnik’s Journal,” a surprisingly in-depth booklet following the story of Shadow’s creation and the fate of Maria. Early adopters also received a skin that can be downloaded based on Sonic’s appearance in the Dreamcast Sonic Adventure. By comparison, Sega has confirmed that the Switch 2 version will not have any pre-order or early purchase bonuses.

the switch 2 version of cyberpunk 2077 includes the dlc and all content is on the cartridge

For those who supported Sonic x Shadow Generations last year, this all feels like something of a betrayal. Selling the upgrade for $10 probably would have gotten a lot of existing players curious to see the improvements on Switch 2. WB Games is offering a much more robust set of improvements for Hogwarts Legacy, even incorporating the Switch 2’s new mouse controls. By comparison, the Switch 2 version of Sonic x Shadow Generations doesn’t seem to offer anything besides sharper graphics and performance, which weren’t really a problem on Switch in the first place. This release also would have been an excuse to offer a complete edition, compiling the previously released skins and DLC, like what’s being offered for Cyberpunk 2077.

If all of these negatives weren’t enough, the Switch version of Sonic x Shadow Generations was released on a cartridge; comparatively, the Switch 2 version will be a Game-Key Card release, meaning none of the content is actually on the new cartridge, even if you buy the physical release. Buyers will have to fully download the game when it comes out, which has been a source of controversy for a lot of physical game collectors. Not everyone cares about “genuine” physical game releases, but for those that do, it’s another mark against the game, and a reason to avoid the Switch 2 version.

RELATED: Nintendo Switch 2 Report Offers New Hope for Physical Games on the System

As a fan of the Sonic series, I was greatly impressed with the effort Sega put into Sonic x Shadow Generations last year. Not only did the company remaster an already great game and add a bunch more content, but the developers also put a strong effort into the Switch version, which is something many third-party companies haven’t done over the last eight years. For that reason, it’s disappointing that Sega has clearly put so little effort into the Switch 2 version (though admittedly it’s not one of the games I’ve played on the system yet). While the game itself should still offer lots to enjoy when it comes out on Nintendo’s new system, this feels like a barebones offering versus what could have been. Personally, I’ll happily stick with my day one Switch edition from 2024.