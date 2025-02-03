Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Unexpected Change (And Fans Don’t Like It)

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has seemingly revealed an unexpected change from the current Switch, Switch Lite, and OLED Switch that Nintendo fans, at least on Reddit, are not a fan of. While the Nintendo Switch 2 is a successor to the Nintendo Switch, it does make some changes beyond just technical upgrades. For example, it is backward compatibility with the previous generation, unlike the Switch. Meanwhile, and more obviously, it is larger than the current Switch consoles. These changes, and others are not very surprising, but this can’t be said of another random change Nintendo has seemingly made.

The leak comes the way of a Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit user who made a size comparison for Nintendo Switch 2 game boxes and Nintendo Switch game boxes based on the leaked dimensions of the former, provided by well-known Nintendo leaker, Necro Felipe.

If the leaked information is accurate, the physical copies of Nintendo Switch 2 games are set to be substantially larger than game boxes for the Nintendo Switch. And fans don’t seem to be very receptive to this idea for more than one reason.

The biggest complaint this leak has given birth to is the complaint that this is a complete and utter waste of plastic. With plastic waste being a substantial problem in not just gaming, but the world at large, it would be odd for Nintendo to arbitrarily decide to put its tiny cartridges in even larger plastic shells. The Nintendo Switch is already comically large considering the tiny cartridge it encloses.

Meanwhile, physical games collectors have not been very receptive to the leak either for the simple reason of display. It appears many were hoping for a uniform box design that would nicely combine a Switch games collection with a Switch 2 games collection.

“I’d rather they stick to the same size. Waste of plastic,” reads one of the top comments on the post above. “I like the size of the Switch boxes. Such a shame if they’ve decided to go for a more generic larger size. It doesn’t feel modern, it’s clunky, it’s a waste of plastic,” adds another top comment.

A third popular comment adds: “Oh no, please not this! I need my Switch and Switch 2 games to align perfectly on my shelf!”

As for why Nintendo would opt for a larger box, it it is likely to distinguish Nintendo Switch 2 games from Nintendo Switch games very easily. Meanwhile, going with smaller cases may send the wrong message to consumers that it is weaker or more kid friendly.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. So far we have nothing but a rumor, an image based on this rumor, and all the speculation this image has created. Nothing here is official.

