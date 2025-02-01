Nintendo May Have Been Teasing the Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date the Whole Time

The Nintendo Switch 2 release date has potentially been discovered, or at least that is what some Nintendo fans on the Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit page believe. The Nintendo Switch 2 doesn’t currently have a release date or even a release window. In addition to this, Nintendo hasn’t announced the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 either, though a new report suggests it’s going to be expensive. Nintendo hasn’t even announced any games for the Nintendo Switch 2. In fact, only eight games have been confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2, and only one of these — a new Mario Kart — has been announced by Nintendo itself.

When more information will be revealed about the Nintendo Switch 2, remains to be seen. It may not be until the first ever Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, scheduled for April 2. Before this though, one fan thinks Nintendo has been secretly teasing the Nintendo Switch 2 release date the whole time.

More specifically, a new theory about the Nintendo Switch 2 has been making the rounds, and it points out that Nintendo has been obsessed with the “2” branding. For example, the reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 was at 22:02 in Japan. Meanwhile, the reveal trailer is 2:22 seconds long and the aforementioned first Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is on the 2nd of April. This is 2 months, 2 weeks, and 2 days after the reveal of the console itself.

There is more. There were exactly 50 days between the reveal of the first Nintendo Switch and the release of the Nintendo Switch. 50 days after the reveal of the Nintendo Switch is May 22. And this date checks out because May 22 is a Thursday, which is the new release day for Nintendo products.

Lastly, as some may remember, the first Nintendo Switch released before the Nintendo Switch experience event completed. In other words, the Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on event, which doens’t end until June, doesn’t need to complete before the console releases, or at least that is what history suggests.

Of course, this a tinfoil theory, but it is a very good. Nonetheless, take everything here with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, for more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 speculation — click here.