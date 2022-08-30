Shovel Knight Dig Release Date Announced

Shovel Knight Dig developers Yacht Club Games and Nitrome have announced that the new Shovel Knight title finally has an official release date. The upcoming video game, co-developed by the two companies, will release for the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and as part of Apple Arcade on September 23rd. The long road to release is nearly over with Shovel Knight Dig first announced back in 2019.

As part of the announcement, Yacht Club Games and Nitrome also released a live-action skit featuring popular YouTubers Jirard "The Completionist" Khalil and Arin Hanson of Games Grumps. You can check that out, which features various tidbits of gameplay from Shovel Knight Dig, for yourself embedded below:

The next epic platformer in the Shovel Knight saga is finally on the horizon!



We are proud to announce that our ambitious co-developed title, Shovel Knight Dig, will be coming to Nintendo Switch, Apple Arcade, & Steam on September 23rd, 2022.



Blog: https://t.co/SRXsWJldKo pic.twitter.com/TkribWqOBN — Yacht Club Games 🔜 PAX West (@YachtClubGames) August 30, 2022

Shovel Knight Dig, as the name implies, sees Shovel Knight tunneling in pursuit of Drill Knight after the latter steals loot from the former. The game sees various generated levels scrolling down as Shovel Knight chases after them while diggings using Speed Shovel mechanics. Each playthrough can permanently unlock items and upgrades for digging better the next time around. Here is how Yacht Club Games and Nitrome officially describe Shovel Knight Dig:

"When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight's peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them! But as he and Shield Knight soon discover, this adventure goes much deeper than a simple heist…"

As noted above, Shovel Knight Dig is set to release for the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and on Apple Arcade on September 23rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Shovel Knight franchise in general right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Shovel Knight Dig so far? Are you excited to check it out in late September? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!