Nintendo Just Released One of Its Best Games of 2025 on Switch 2

One of the best games released by Nintendo in 2025 has now surprisingly launched on Switch 2 consoles. By all accounts, this past year was a particularly big one for Nintendo. Not only did it release the Switch 2 itself, but it also launched some great games that included Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Now, one Nintendo title that launched last year but wasn’t previously available natively on Switch 2 has been upgraded without warning.

As of this week, Nintendo has let loose a Switch 2 edition of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. This RPG was originally released on Wii U in 2015 and went on to receive a remaster last year on Switch platforms. While it has since been playable on Switch 2 via the console’s backward compatibility function, it hasn’t taken true advantage of the hardware and its improved tech. Fortunately, for those who have been holding off on picking up the game because of this, that has now finally changed.

What’s New in This Switch 2 Release?

When it comes to what’s new with this Switch 2 version of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, it’s about what you’d expect. Nintendo has improved the game’s frame rate on Switch 2 so that it’s now able to run more smoothly than on the base Switch. Visuals have also now been upgraded, with the ability for Xenoblade Chronicles X to reach 4K. Because of these updates, this is unquestionably the best version of Xenoblade Chronicles X that has ever come about.

Perhaps the nicest part of this new release for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is that if you already own the game, you don’t have to spend much to get these improvements. The upgrade pack for Switch 2 only retails for $4.99, which puts it on the cheaper side of the many Switch 2 updates that Nintendo has released over the past few months. For those looking to buy Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition right now, it retails for $65 on the eShop. Nintendo will also be releasing physical copies of the game on Switch 2 as well, but these won’t arrive until April 16th.

