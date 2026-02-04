2024 GOTY Winner Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 is reportedly set to get a Game of the Year winner from 2024 that sold tens of millions of copies. Within the coming day, Nintendo is holding a new Direct that will feature a variety of third-party and indie games that will soon be released for Switch and Switch 2 consoles. Now, prior to this broadcast taking place, one game that could end up appearing in the presentation has potentially been leaked, and it’s a big one.

Coming by way of video game insider Nate the Hate, it was reported that Black Myth: Wukong is in development for Nintendo Switch 2. Upon its launch on PC and PS5 back in 2024, Black Myth: Wukong lit the world on fire and became one of the fastest-selling video games in history. It went on to win Game of the Year from a handful of different publications and would later be released on Xbox Series X/S in 2025. To date, Black Myth: Wukong has sold over 25 million copies and is one of the biggest success stories of the past decade.

As for its release on Nintendo Switch 2, not much was shared by Nate the Hate other than a broad claim that the game is in the works for the platform. While there is no guarantee that Wukong will appear in tomorrow’s Direct, the insider believes that it stands a good chance of showing up during the broadcast. If it doesn’t get announced for Switch 2 this week, then developer Game Science could simply be saving this reveal for a date later in 2026.

Black Myth: Wukong would undoubtedly be one of the most prominent third-party games to come to Switch 2 so far if it is unveiled for the hardware. In its first year of availability, Switch 2 has already had strong support from publishers other than Nintendo and has received games like Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and Street Fighter 6, among numerous others. Assuming that Wukong ended up being as successful on Switch 2 as it has been on other platforms, this could quickly become one of the biggest third-party games yet on Nintendo’s latest console.

Currently, a sequel to Black Myth: Wukong called Black Myth: Zhong Kui is in the works at Game Science. This follow-up was announced in 2025 and still seems to be many years away from seeing the light of day. Whether or not it will even release on this generation of consoles, let alone Switch 2, remains to be seen.

