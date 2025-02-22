Nintendo Switch 2 Fans Excited About Potential $400 Price

There are two things every Nintendo fans wants to know right now: the Nintendo Switch 2 release date and the Nintendo Switch 2 price. There are a ton of other unknowns about the next Nintendo console, including what games it will release with. These are two biggest unknowns though. Unfortunately, we don’t have any information or insight on the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, but we do have something regarding the price of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Everyone has speculation on what the Nintendo Switch 2 price will be. Some people, analysts, get paid for their research-driven speculation though. To this end, recently one industry analyst came out and gave their forecast, revealing they expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to cost $400.

This price prediction specifically comes the way of Joost van Dreunen, the co-founder of SuperData. According to the analyst, this price point will reflect not just the tech of the console, but Nintendo’s commitment to cultivating a large base.

If this does end up being the price of the console, it would be $100 more than the Nintendo Switch cost when it released in 2017. That said, Nintendo fans don’t seem to bothered by this. In fact, over on the Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit page, the majority of users are excited about this potential price point.

“This is the correct price for Nintendo in my opinion,” reads the most popular comment on a post sharing this industry analyst’s prediction. “$399 for what you’re getting with the hardware will be phenomenal,” adds a second popular comment.

A third comment continues the excitement, but also thinks the price point would be too good to be true: “It would be an absolute stellar price but with all the inflation we’ve seen recently it seems too good to be true.”

While $400 does seem too good to be true, $500 seems too expensive for what the console is, even when inflation is factored in. And it is rare for consoles to launch at half prices, which rules out $450. Nintendo is likely to play for mass adoption, because the real money making in the console business is selling software on said console. To achieve this, $400 is the most expensive it can make the console. Anything more is going to alienate a large part of its audience, which is exactly what the aforementioned analyst suggests.

For more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 speculation — click here.