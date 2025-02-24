New Super Mario Nintendo Switch 2 Games May Surprise Fans This Year

Beyond a new Mario Kart, only seven other Nintendo Switch 2 games have been confirmed so far. This will change in the coming months, and the expectation is there will be something for Mario fans beyond just a new Mario Kart. To this end, there have been numerous rumors of a new 3D Mario game, and now there is a new rumor suggesting more Super Mario games may be coming this year. And this would not be very surprising considering it is the 40-year anniversary of Super Mario.

While Mario debuted in 1981 via Donkey Kong, the now iconic Nintendo character didn’t get his first game until 1983 when Mario Bros. was released. Super Mario didn’t debut until two years later in 1985 though when Super Mario Bros. was released. Fast-forward, and it has been 40 years since this first Super Mario Bros. release.

Amid this anniversary, Nintendo has been quiet with the Super Mario celebrations, but a new rumor claims this is not because it doesn’t have anything to share. The rumor more specifically comes the way of Mr. Nintendad. According to the Instagram user with over 103,000 followers, Nintendo is “working on Super Mario’s 40th anniversary” alongside the Nintendo Switch 2.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the rumor, which is obviously lacking specifics. To this end, there is no hard, concrete commitment to this involving new Nintendo Switch 2 games, but it is unclear what else it could be. Consequently, Nintendo fans have speculated about a follow-up to 2020’s Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which bundled together Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. Of course, something involving the Super Mario. Bros branding, and even the original game, is a possibility as well.

Alas, the rumor has left Nintendo fans with nothing more than speculation, all of which should be taken with a grain of salt, especially considering the absence of a track record to bolster these new claims.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this new rumor and the speculation it has created. Nintendo has a very strict no comment policy when it comes to rumors and speculation, and there is no reason to expect it to budge here. If for some reason it does though, we will update the story accordingly.

n the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What would you like to see from the 40-year anniversary of Super Mario? Meanwhile, for more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage, click here.