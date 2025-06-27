Best Deals in the 2025 Nintendo eShop Summer Sale

With the Nintendo Switch 2 recently released, many Nintendo gamers are a bit short on cash after buying the new console. That means it’s the perfect time for the Nintendo eShop Summer Sale. There aren’t a ton of Switch 2 exclusives out there, but with backwards compatibility, an eShop sale gives both Switch and Switch 2 gamers a chance to fill their libraries. The 2025 summer sale for Nintendo kicked off on June 26th and runs through July 10th.

Though not as massive as other platform sales, including the big Steam Summer Sale, the Nintendo eShop sale offers a fairly long list of discounts. That makes it hard to choose which games to buy, which is where I come in. Here’s my list of the most exciting deals during the 2025 Nintendo eShop sale. Happy shopping!

10. Disney Dreamlight Valley

The new Pride 2025 items in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Price: $27.99 / $39.99

The beloved cozy Disney game rarely gets discounted, so seeing it marked down, even by just 30%, is a big win for anyone wanting to check it out on the Nintendo Switch. A Switch 2 upgrade for the game is reportedly in the works, as well, so grabbing a copy now could get even better in the future.

9. Hello Kitty Island Adventure

butters’ favorite game is finally a reality

Price: $31.99 / $39.99

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is filling the Animal Crossing-shaped hole in many gamers’ lives. This relatively new game has seldom been discounted, especially for the Nintendo Switch. So, the Nintendo eShop Summer Sale is a great time to grab this adorable Sanrio title.

8. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is good, spooky fun

Price: $41.99 / $59.99

First=party Nintendo games rarely go on sale, so a 30% discount on Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is a pretty big deal. If you’ve yet to check out this installment in the haunted series featuring Mario’s brother, now might well be the time.

7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC Bundle

New horizons remains the newest animal crossing game… for now

Price: $59.58 / $84.98

Rumors about the next Animal Crossing game abound, and discounting the current iteration could add fuel to that fire. If you are someone who hasn’t yet played New Horizons, but wants to, this bundle that includes the Happy Home Paradise DLC is a great deal. The standard version of the game or solo DLC pack are both also discounted, if you prefer.

6. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Tony Hawk in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Price: $15.99 / $39.99

Need to practice your skating skills before the next remastered Tony Hawk games arrive? The remaster of the first two games is on sale for 60% off in the Nintendo eShop through the end of the Summer Sale.

5. Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal’s Key Art

Price: $20.99 / $59.99

This 2019 JRPG won The Game Award for Best RPG in its release year. During the eShop sale, it’s 65% off. So, if you’ve been waiting to pick up this Persona title on Switch, now is the time.

4. Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle

Crash Bandicoot 4 is included in this massive bundle

Price: $39.99 / $99.99

Fans of the Crash Bandicoot games won’t want to miss this chance to get a bundle of five games for 60% off. This bundle includes the Crash Bandicoot NSane Trilogy (featuring the first 3 games), Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

3. Dragon Ball FighterZ

Goku goes super saiyan in dragon ball fighterz

Price: $9.59 / $59.99

This iconic game from Arc System Works remains good, solid Dragon Ball fun to this day. And right now, you can get it on Nintendo Switch for less than $10. That’s a deal I can’t help but include in the list.

2. Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario odyssey is a 3D Mario adventure worth playing

Price: $39.99 / $59.99

Many gamers have been hoping for a new 3D Mario adventure on the Switch 2. That hasn’t been revealed just yet, but Super Mario Odyssey is on sale for 33% off during the Nintendo eShop Summer Sale. For Nintendo, that’s a pretty steep discount on the sandbox Mario adventure.

1. Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition

Gotta go fast to grab this Sonic Superstars deal

Price: $27.99 / $ 69.99

2023 release Sonic Superstars returns to the classic side-scrolling style. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the LEGO Fun Pack, extra skins, and more. It’s on sale for an impressive 60% off for Nintendo Switch. This is by far the better deal, but the standard version is also discounted if you don’t want the bells and whistles.