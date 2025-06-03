As we inch closer to the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, the decision to choose what games you want to play first becomes ever apparent. While Mario Kart World will likely be many gamers’ first pick, there are a number of great titles also launching on the same day as the Switch 2 that will whet your appetite, no matter what type of gamer you are. From acclaimed RPGs, familiar faces, strategy planners, recent hits, and more, we have all of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games here for you so you can find out what the best titles to choose are when you get your console.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s important to note that while we are just a couple of days away from the Nintendo Switch 2, these titles are subject to change. Also, these are only the titles launching with the console, so games that aren’t coming out on the day of, like Donkey Kong Bananza and Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, are not on the list. So, without further ado, here is every Nintendo Switch 2 launch game releasing on day one.

All Launch Titles for the Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Deltarune Yakuza 0 Director’s cut Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Split Fiction The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Civilization VII

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Deltarune

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Fast Fusion

Fortnite

Hitman: World of Assassination – Signature Edition

Hogwarts Legacy

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Shine Post: Be Your Idol!

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Split Fiction

Street Fighter 6

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

Survival Kids

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

As you can see, there is a wide array of games in the Nintendo Switch 2’s launch lineup. Whether it’s fighting foes in Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut and Street Fighter 6, seeing the buzz about Deltarune and Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, or returning to old favorites in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, the Switch 2 lineup has you covered. Plus, you get two new titles from Nintendo in the form of Mario Kart World and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, which, despite the prices, seem like perfect examples of what the console can do.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5th, 2025. All titles mentioned in the list will also launch on June 5th.