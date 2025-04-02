Which Nintendo Switch Accessories Work With the Nintendo Switch 2?

During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, viewers got a glimpse into Nintendo’s next console, which is set to release on June 5th. With the console offering a new way to play with friends through GameChat with Nintendo Switch Online, the Nintendo Switch 2 features an all-new accessory with the Nintendo Switch 2 camera, which is priced at $50. While we have seen the price of the console round out to $450, it begs the question as to which accessories from the Nintendo Switch are going to be compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. For those looking to save some money, there are some easy ways to get the most out of your current selection of accessories.

As we saw in the Nintendo Direct, a new Switch Pro Controller was announced, which features an audio jack and two customizable buttons on the back side of the device. This controller will cost $79.99, which is pretty steep, especially since the Nintendo Switch 2 games will be priced the same. For those who have Nintendo Switch accessories like the Switch Pro Controller, you’ll be happy to know that there won’t be any need to purchase the new one for now. The Pro Controller can be charged via a USB cable. This is also the case for the Joy-Cons as well, but these won’t work with the Switch 2 console when it comes to charging. Both accessories can be paired wirelessly to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Retro Nintendo controllers can be used wirelessly on the Nintendo Switch 2.

For the retro controllers, which include the NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, and SEGA Genesis Controllers, these can be paired wirelessly and charged through the Nintendo Switch 2, but can only work with compatible games. We aren’t positive which Nintendo Switch 2 games will use these controllers, but it’s reasonable to guess that the backwards compatibility and virtual game card feature will allow players to play titles using these controllers. The Nintendo GameCube Controller Adapter can also be connected to the Nintendo Switch 2 dock and used in TV mode.

For the Nintendo Switch accessories that aren’t compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, there are a few that won’t work for the upcoming console. Some of these are self-explanatory, given that the Nintendo Switch 2 is a new device, so accessories like the Joy-Con-specified controllers and Joy-Con Strap will not be compatible. The Joy-Con AA Battery Pack Pair and the Joy-Con Charging Stand (Two-Way) cannot be used with the Joy-Con 2 controllers.

Nintendo Switch system accessories, the Adjustable Charging Stand, Switch Dock, AC Adapter, HDMI cable, and microSD cards will not work for the Nintendo Switch 2, as there will be specific versions for the console instead. Those interested in the microSD cards, the Nintendo Switch 2 will have microSD Express cards.

