Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Date & Details Announced

The Nintendo Switch 2’s pre-order date and details have been revealed via the Nintendo Switch 2’s official website. The Nintendo Switch 2 is priced at $449.99 with a bundle containing Mario Kart World at $499.99 and launches on June 5th. At the time of writing, the only way to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 is through the My Nintendo Store. Fans will have to register their interest to receive a pre-order link, which will begin arriving via email on April 8th in batches. Once the email is received, the pre-order for the Nintendo Switch 2 will be able to be completed, and payment is due at the time of checkout. However, there are some major requirements to be able to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 through the site.

These are listed on the official webpage, both at the top and in the FAQ section. These restrictions on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are likely intended to prevent scalpers from purchasing up all the Nintendo Switch 2 stock. There is also only 72 hours from the time of receiving the link to complete the pre-order, otherwise, it will expire.

“Invitation emails will be prioritized on a first-come, first-served basis to registrants who have purchased a Nintendo Switch Online membership with a minimum of 12 months of paid membership and a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours, as of April 2, 2025,” says Nintendo’s requirements for who can pre-order.

Anyone interested in purchasing the Nintendo Switch 2 should prioritize pre-ordering it through this system, as no other retailers have listed it at this time. Players can play the upcoming Mario Kart World on launch day and can look forward to other games, like Donkey Kong Bananza in July. Additionally, holiday bundles will likely be released later on, so the patient gamer can always wait until then.