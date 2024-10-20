Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals a Huge Upgrade on Current Switch

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak surfaced online this weekend. The leak — a drawing based on a leaked image – supposedly reveals what the console looks like, what the new dock looks like, and what the console’s stand looks like. As you would expect, the console more or less looks just like the current Nintendo Switch. To this end, the dock also looks very similar, though perhaps a bit more rounded than the current dock. What looks different, based on the drawing, is the stand.

Those who bought the original, standard Nintendo Switch will know it has the most dainty little built-in stand of all time. It is far from sufficient, which is why it got an upgrade with the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED, but even this stand left plenty of room for improvement.

To this end, it looks like Nintendo knows this. According to the aforementioned leak, the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to have a stand that is wider and looks a bit more sturdy as well.

Whether it ends up being an upgrade on the Nintendo Switch OLED wide stand, remains to be seen, but it will no doubt be a major upgrade on the standard Nintendo Switch and its world’s smallest support stand.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is just speculation based on a leak that can currently not be verified and that comes from a source with a brief history of reliability.

The rumors are that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be very similar to the current Switch which would lead you to believe it will have a stand. The question is how robust this stand will be. But as alluded to, anything would be an upgrade on the original Nintendo Switch stand.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this leak, nor the speculation it has created, in any capacity.