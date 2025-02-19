Nintendo Switch 2 Price Prediction Is Cheaper Than Expected

In January, Nintendo Switch 2 was finally unveiled to the public, after years of rumors. Unfortunately, the actual reveal trailer for the system did not offer much in the way of information. Most notably, fans are wondering exactly how much this thing is going to cost. There’s been a lot of speculation about price, with some rumors suggesting $450, or even $500. However, one industry analyst believes Nintendo will come in a bit cheaper. Joost van Dreunen believes that the final number will be $399. The analyst shared his reasoning in the latest SuperJoost Playlist newsletter (via NintendoLife).

“At this price point, Nintendo would maintain its traditional positive margin on hardware while positioning the Switch 2 distinctly below rival premium gaming devices yet above the original Switch’s launch price. It signals a meaningful technical advancement without alienating its core family demographic,” van Dreunen writes.

nintendo switch 2 will improve on the current joy-con controllers

Readers should keep in mind that this is only a prediction, and not based on any kind of insider knowledge. However, van Dreunen’s guess is an educated one; he’s the co-founder of SuperData Research, which is a research firm that specializes in video games, and is owned by Nielsen Media Research. Beyond his credentials, van Dreunen’s logic is sound. A lot of Nintendo’s success is owed to the popularity of its products with families, and the company is going to want to make sure that Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t prohibitively expensive.

Another reason $399 seems plausible is the fact that $499 would put them on an even playing field with PS5 and Xbox Series X. If the system costs the same as Sony and Microsoft’s consoles, it’s going to invite direct comparisons about the system’s graphics, processing power, and library of games. Selling Switch 2 less than the competition will help Nintendo manage expectations. And then there’s also the Steam Deck, which has a base model priced at $399. If Nintendo were to launch at $449 or $499, Steam Deck starts to look like a compelling alternative.

When Nintendo Switch launched back in 2017, it was priced at $299. Launching Nintendo Switch 2 for $100 more would seem like a sweet spot for Nintendo to hit. The price still manages to reflect the jump in graphics and processing power, without breaking the bank for those interested. It remains to be seen whether Nintendo will actually go for it, and there are still a lot of questions about the impact we could see from potential tariffs in the U.S. placed on China. Hopefully some official details will be revealed soon, so Nintendo fans know exactly how much they’ll have to save up. We should have some answers in the spring, as a Nintendo Direct centered on the new console is set to take place on April 2nd.

