Nintendo President Addresses Whether U.S. Tariffs Will Raise Switch 2 Price

Nintendo Switch 2 will be released sometime this year, and many fans are wondering how much the system will cost. That’s a normal concern for gamers, but this year is a little bit different. United States President Donald Trump came into office promising to place higher tariffs on goods produced outside of the country, most notably those made in China. This has caused a lot of concern for Nintendo fans, who have wondered what impact this could have on the company’s products. In a press conference (translated by Nintendo Everything), Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa addressed the tariffs, and how the company might work around them.

“Nintendo Switch is not only manufactured in China, but in places such as Vietnam and Cambodia as well. We are predicting various geopolitical risks and establishing ways to respond,” said Furukawa.

Furukawa’s comments don’t tell us anything too specific, but clearly Nintendo is looking at the situation and how it might avoid having to sell its products at a higher price. As it is, video game hardware is already a significant investment for consumers; rumors have placed the Nintendo Switch 2 price between $450 and $500, and that’s before any extra fees or tariffs get tacked on. Some have speculated that potential tariffs could be one of the reasons an official price point was not announced last month when Nintendo Switch 2 was first revealed to the public. However, that reveal was fairly light on details; it’s possible Nintendo has always planned to reveal the system’s cost during the Nintendo Direct set to take place on April 2nd.

The impact of tariffs on the video game industry has been a hot topic of conversation since President Trump won the election last November. Circana executive director and video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella posted on Bluesky last month that Trump’s proposed 25% tariff on products made in Mexico could lead to a “sharp downtick in the number of disc-based games that get released physically in the US, as much of that production infrastructure is in Mexico.” There are a lot of consumers that have moved away from physical games, but Piscatella went on to speculate that digital prices could also increase “to remain at price parity with physical.”

At this time, no one knows for sure what’s going to happen when it comes to tariffs, and whether we’ll actually see them go through. It’s possible that compromises will be stuck between the U.S. and countries like Mexico, Canada, and China, preventing consumers from having to pay extra. It does sound like Nintendo is taking steps to plan around any potential tariffs, so hopefully the impact will be minimal regardless of what happens. A steeper price would be unfortunate for consumers, but clearly Nintendo will try to avoid that as much as it can.

