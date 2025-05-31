Switch 2 Release Already Chaos As Some Stores Cancel Pre-Orders

The release of the Nintendo Switch 2 is just a few days away, and stores and customers alike are bracing for chaos. While Target outlines a detailed plan for release day and Best Buy warns customers not to cancel spare pre-orders last minute, some gamers are getting the worst news. According to posts spreading throughout social media, Walmart appears to be mass-canceling Switch 2 pre-orders ahead of launch day. Now, Nintendo fans who thought they were all set for Switch 2 release day are left scrambling to figure out what’s going on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Late in the day on May 30th, many gamers started posting to social sites like Reddit, stating they got an email from Walmart citing a canceled Switch 2 pre-order. In subreddits like r/Walmart and r/Switch, posts are cropping up all over the place regarding canceled Switch 2 pre-orders from the retailer. Most cancellations seem to give “payment error” as the reason, though customers insist their payment info was up-to-date. Some have even called their bank to confirm and been told that no charge was ever attempted. From the looks of it, something about the pre-order system at Walmart has gone haywire.

Though a large number of customers have shared their Switch 2 pre-order being canceled within the last 24 hours, this isn’t entirely new. Some Walmart pre-orders began falling through as early as last week, though it appears a smaller number of customers were impacted at that time.

While the Switch 2 pre-order cancellation at Walmart looks to be fairly widespread, it appears some customer pre-orders are still in place. At least for now. Gamers who called their Walmart store to get insight into what’s going on report that employees say the cancelled orders are “a known issue.” However, it doesn’t seem that there’s a good solution for the problem just yet. Many people report being offered Walmart gift cards, but not having any success in getting their cancelled pre-orders restored.

Nintendo Fans Look to Switch 2 Launch Day with Apprehension

Though the cancellation emails people receive most often reference failed payment, the reason for so many mass cancellations from Walmart isn’t yet known. Many gamers suspect that Walmart stores may have received less stock than anticipated, while others suspect a tech issue of some kind. As of now, Walmart has not officially released a statement regarding the situation.

The Nintendo Switch 2 featuring the Walmart logo

While it looks like this retailer is currently having the biggest spree of cancellations, some shoppers report having Switch 2 pre-orders at other stores, like Target, fall through as well. So, it looks like the Switch 2 launch day is going to be chaotic, possibly even for those who already secured a pre-order.

Hope isn’t entirely lost if your pre-order falls through. Many stores are gearing up for at least some stock on June 5th when the Switch 2 officially comes out. So, you may be able to snag a release day purchase at stores like Target, Best Buy, or even Costco. If you’ve got a pre-order in, it’s worth keeping an eye on your inbox to check for any issues as we approach the release of the Nintendo Switch 2.