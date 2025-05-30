Best Buy Warns Nintendo Switch 2 Buyers to Avoid Last-Minute Cancelations

In anticipation for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, retailers are preparing for the arrival of the new consoles with extra precautions. With Nintendo bringing their newest system to the public since the Nintendo Switch in 2017, the rollout is looking to be quite the buzz once they hit the shelves on June 5th. With over a million Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders confirmed across the globe, many stores, including GameStop, Target, and Walmart, are making sure to make this process as smooth as possible for themselves and their consumers. Ahead of launch day, Best Buy has sent out messages to Switch 2 buyers in hopes that they keep their promise with buying the newest console to avoid last-minute cancelations.

The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders took the internet by storm, with over millions of customers eagerly waiting for the chance to purchase the system. With purchases causing multiple sites to crash and sell-out within minutes, the hot-ticket item is similarly expected to be highly contested by launch-day shoppers. Nintendo expects the system to sell 15 million units by the end of March 2026, which is far exceeding the expectations from the company, as noted by Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa.

one week away from Nintendo Switch 2 launch (make sure payment info is correct on orders – email from Best Buy this morning) pic.twitter.com/wZJcWRSi8b — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 29, 2025

With the upcoming launch, Best Buy sent out emails this week to those who pre-purchased a Nintendo Switch 2 console, acknowledging their request along with instructions. According to a social media post from Wario64, the order is expected to be processed and delivered to the location of choice, but they also encourage buyers to review their payments and update their info “to avoid a potential delay or cancelation.”

These types of emails are sent to ensure those who purchased the console are aware of their purchase, so the precautionary notification is understandable. Given the massive scale of pre-orders, Best Buy is making sure that they have the correct information for the shipment to avoid any sort of problems. These pre-orders are installed to ensure that the company is satisfying its demand of shipments, so changing your mind at this point could cause retailers like Best Buy to mistake their supply input. This problem can cause issues like overstocking, which has led to many buyers initially losing their pre-orders due to high demand.

Best Buy is making sure that they meet the Consumer demand prior to the Nintendo Switch 2 launch on June 5th.

As a consumer, if you pre-ordered the console and intend on keeping your order, then you have nothing to worry about. The payment hasn’t been processed yet, but the demand is still there. All in all, this is specifically in place to make sure that Nintendo Switch 2 buyers keep their promise as the consoles begin to make their way to the stores. Any sort of last-minute cancellations could cause delays or cancelation on orders. Of course, this doesn’t ensure the system will deliver on time, but its here to continue the promise that the retailer will get you the Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as possible.

