Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Officially Revealed

Nintendo has officially revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 release date during today’s Nintendo Direct, which is the first ever Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, and the start of a new era. More specifically, Nintendo has revealed that the console will release on June 5, 2025. Unfortunately, it has not revealed what the cost of entering this new era will be for Nintendo fans. While Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, it did not share the price point of the console, which means official pre-orders may be held back until this changes.

This is notably the first Nintendo console to release in the summer since the N64, which notably hit back on June 23, 1996, at least in Japan. It did not come west until that fall. Since then, there hasn’t been a single Nintendo console released in the summer. For example, the console’s predecessor, the Nintendo Switch, released on March 3, 2017.

By releasing in June, Nintendo has the entire month to itself. June used to be E3 month, but those days are long gone. Now, Nintendo doesn’t have to share attention with much of anything other than a couple notable video game releases, such as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Meanwhile, by releasing in the summer, it gets far away from GTA 6, which will dominate the industry when it releases this fall.

