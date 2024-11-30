Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Comes With Release Date Surprise

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak comes with a release date surprise. Nintendo has confirmed its next console will be a successor to the Nintendo Switch, and thus be backward compatible with the current Switch. What it has not confirmed is when the console will be revealed, let alone when it will release. To this end, some Nintendo fans have grown concerned that the Nintendo Switch 2 is further away than previous rumors have suggested. However, a new leak suggests the opposite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new leak comes the way of Famiboards, which has been a steady source of Nintendo Switch 2 leaks the past few months. The new intel specifically comes from user LiC, who relayed word that NVIDIA has shipped more than 800,000 units of the NVIDIA T239 to one of Nintendo’s contract assemblers back in September.

The size of this shipment, and the fact it happened in September, suggests Nintendo Switch 2 is deep in production, which in turn suggests it is near ready for release. To this end, previous rumors suggesting the console could release in the first quarter of 2025 are seemingly possible. On the surface level, it is insane to suggest a console not even revealed yet will be out by March, but these shipping updates do reinforce these rumors.

All of that said, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt. This is a leak, not official information. As for Nintendo and NVIDIA, neither have commented on this rumor that has implicated both parties. Typically, neither comments on rumors, leaks, or speculation so we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

If the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be revealed, it will need to be very soon. To this end, the cut off is likely The Game Awards on December 12. Anything after this end-of-the-year event will be too close to the holiday season, where much of the industry takes a break. Historically, next to nothing is revealed or announced in the second half of December. And the first few weeks of January are usually pretty similar.

For more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 speculation — click here.

H/T, Universo Nintendo.