New Nintendo Switch 2 Report Has Bad News For Current Switch Owners

A new report is making the rounds claiming that the successor to the Nintendo Switch, tentatively called the Nintendo Switch 2, is set to release sometime between holiday 2022 and early 2023. The report comes on the back of months and months of reports about a Nintendo Switch Pro that never fully came to fruition. This month, the Nintendo Switch OLED released, but that’s hardly a “Nintendo Switch Pro.” That said, while the Nintendo Switch OLED plays every Nintendo Switch game, it sounds like the Nintendo Switch 2 may not.

The new report comes from Nate the Hate over on YouTube, a Nintendo insider and leaker that has proven reliable in the past, but a source that has also been off the mark in the past as well. As noted, the report mentions that a release is roughly a year away, give or take a few months. If this is true, an announcement should be coming somewhat soon.

In addition to leaking the console and its release window, the report also mentions that it currently isn’t backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED games. Of course, this is bad news for those who own a Switch and any number of games for it. However, according to the report, Nintendo is working on remedying this issue. That said, if this being a problem in the first place is telling.

Adding to this, it’s claimed the console will support 4K through Nvidia DLSS, which in turn suggests it won’t be far off from the PS5 and Xbox Series X specs-wise, though how it would achieve this while being a portable machine and maintaining a friendly price-point is unclear.

In terms of salient information, the report doesn’t divulge much else of note other than claiming that development kits for the console started going out to studios and developers last year, which may explain why we’ve been hearing so much about a “Nintendo Switch Pro” since 2020.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here 100 percent unofficial, but it’s also subject to change. In other words, all of this could be accurate right now, but that doesn’t mean it will stay that way. Things constantly change in game development, and the same goes for console development.

