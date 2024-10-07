Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Rumored to Be Delayed

According to a new Nintendo rumor, the reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 has been delayed. The new rumor claims the original plan was for Nintendo to reveal its new Nintendo Switch console sometime this week, but this is no longer the plan, or at least that is what the rumor claims. This comes after a plethora of rumors that claimed a September/early October reveal was in the works.

The source of the new rumor is Un café con Nintendo, a source that previously was in on these aforementioned rumors that the console was going to be revealed in the aforementioned window. In other words, they've been recently wrong, though whether that is because their intel is faulty or because plans changed, we don't know.

The source claims it is the latter though. According to the Nintendo podcast, the Nintendo Switch 2 was going to be revealed this coming week, but now this is no longer the plan. What is not mentioned is when the new reveal will be.

As you may remember, the first Nintendo Switch was revealed on October 20, 2016 before being released in March of 2017. It is still possible the Nintendo Switch 2 will repeat this reveal and release formula, but time is running out for this happen. Of course, the longer it takes for the console to be revealed, the more it means it is likely to be released deeper into 2025 and not earlier like many rumors are suggesting for the simple fact Nintendo will want to get in a proper marketing campaign for the console and the games releasing on it.

Right now, it seems everyone is guessing when the Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed. Of course, some within Nintendo know the planned date, and some of its partners as well, but these things are fluid. As a result, even if someone in the know leaks the date ahead of time, it doesn't mean this date will stick. These type of events get moved around substantially before they are officially announced.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on any of this speculation. Considering it almost never comments on rumors and speculation, we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Nintendo Switch coverage -- including all of the latest official Nintendo Switch news, all of the latest unofficial Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals -- click here.