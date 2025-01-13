Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Is This Week, Says Trustworthy Insider

At long last, the Nintendo Switch 2 should be revealed later this week. For months on end, Nintendo has been bombarded with questions tied to its Switch successor. To this point, Nintendo has chosen to remain completely silent despite numerous leaks of the Switch 2 appearing on the internet in recent weeks. Now, it sounds like this silence will finally be coming to an end in mere days.

In new information that comes by way of Nate the Hate, a Nintendo insider who has had a ton of accurate scoops in the past, it was said that Nintendo is planning its reveal of the Switch 2 for this week on Thursday, January 16th. At that time, Nintendo is said to only be showing off only the Switch 2 hardware via an initial teaser trailer. Games for Switch 2 are said to not be the focus of the console just yet, with a presumed event coming later to detail what software is in the works.

“I have been told Switch 2 will be revealed on Thursday, January 16th,” Nate the Hate said. “What I’ve heard is that the reveal itself is going to focus almost exclusively on the console itself. There is not going to be any presence of games. There could be a game shown running on the screen, or maybe even a TV screen, depending on how the trailer is put together, but software is not going to be a focus.”

If this info is accurate, it would suggest that Nintendo’s rollout for the Switch 2 is going to be pretty similar to how it released the original Switch. Last time around, Nintendo unveiled the Switch via an initial teaser in October 2016 and followed it up with an event in January 2017 that focused on games for the hardware. In all likelihood, a showing of games for the Switch 2 would come about more quickly this time around given that Nintendo is rumored to be releasing its new console as early as April 2025.

On virtually an annual basis, Nintendo holds its first Direct presentation of the year in February. Assuming that this holds true in 2025, it would make sense for Nintendo to announce the Switch 2 this week and then focus on games coming to the console next month during a dedicated Direct. Time will only tell if this is truly the strategy that Nintendo opts to go with, but we shouldn’t have to wait much longer to find out.