Nintendo Switch 2 Release Month Revealed in Most Credible Leak Yet

What is perhaps the most credible leak yet tied to the Nintendo Switch 2 has given us a better idea of when the console will release — and it’s far sooner than you’d think. For nearly a year, rumors and leaks of all sorts have been hitting the internet in relation to the Switch 2. Despite this, Nintendo has continued to remain quiet when it comes to its Switch successor and has only broadly confirmed that it will show off the console at a time before the end of March. Now, in advance of Nintendo sharing its own news on the Switch 2, one manufacturer that makes accessories for the hardware seems to have spilled the beans in relation to its biggest questions.

Reported by French publication Numerama, a litany of new details related to the Nintendo Switch 2 have come about. These details primarily stem from Switch accessories manufacturer Genki, which is currently attending CES 2025. While at the event, Genki has been showing off what it claims is a mockup of the Switch 2 based on official specifications that have come from Nintendo. Genki asserts that it’s able to show this off because it doesn’t have an official partnership with Nintendo.

As for the Switch 2 itself, the console is supposedly a bit larger that the current Switch and Switch OLED models that Nintendo sells. The Switch 2 then features magnetic Joy-Cons, which have leaked numerous times in recent months. It then features an additional button that has been added near the Home button on the right Joy-Con. Details on what this button might do aren’t yet clear.

You can get a look at this mockup of the Switch 2 in a video courtesy of Numerama here:

Far and away the most interesting part of this leak, though, is related to the release date of the Nintendo Switch 2. Genki claims that it has eight accessories already lined up to release for the Switch 2, which is expected in April 2025. Again, Nintendo hasn’t verified any of this information just yet, but this is likely the most credible source to have shared info like this on the Switch 2 so far.

If Nintendo is indeed planning to release the Switch 2 in April, it would suggest that the formal announcement for the console should be coming very soon. Some rumors have claimed that such a reveal of the hardware could happen as early as this week. For now, it’s hard to know exactly what Nintendo is planning, but it’s becoming apparent that the Japanese gaming giant might want to reveal the Switch 2 sooner rather than later or risk losing out on making its biggest announcement of the year on its own terms.