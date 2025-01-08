Ex-Nintendo Employee Explains Why the Company Won’t Reveal Switch 2 Despite Leaks

A former employee at Nintendo has revealed why they think the Japanese gaming giant is refusing to announce the Nintendo Switch 2 despite ongoing leaks of the console. At this point, the Switch 2 is the most open secret in the gaming industry. While Nintendo itself hasn’t said virtually anything about its successor to the Switch, countless leaks over the past year have given us a great idea of what to expect from the console. In recent days, these leaks have only become more amplified and have potentially revealed the look and release month for the Switch 2. Even with so much info now circling about the Switch 2, Nintendo is ignoring everything that has come out as it’s claimed to be sticking to the plan it previously outlined.

In a statement shared on X, ex-Nintendo PR manager Krysta Yang shared her own insight into what’s happening at Nintendo. Yang, who worked at Nintendo from 2007 until 2022, helped launch multiple consoles while at the company. As such, she has a pretty good idea about how Nintendo likes to go about unveiling its hardware to the world for the first time. To that end, Yang said it’s likely that Nintendo has already decided on the date that it will reveal the Switch 2 and it won’t budge on this day even with so many leaks not hitting the internet.

“As wild as these leaks are Nintendo is going to stick to their plan,” Yang said. “They have a date in mind and they are not budging no matter what.”

When it comes to when that date for the reveal of the Switch 2 might be, well, that’s hard to say. Some rumors have suggested that an announcement could be coming as soon as this week, while others have asserted that a reveal will simply happen before the end of January. Nintendo itself has to this point only said that the announcement will happen prior to the end of March, which is when its current fiscal year ends.