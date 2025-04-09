The First Berserker: Khazan Patch Notes Adds Helpful Feature

Developer Neople and publisher Nexon very recently released its hardcore action RPG The First Berserker: Khazan. Calling this game “hardcore” is apt as it is gruelingly difficult, especially its incredibly intense boss fights. Since its launch, the studio has been working on improving the game with new updates that make balance adjustments to its various combat scenarios, as well as some general fixes to provide a more enjoyable experience for players. Today’s hotfix does precisely this, as well as reveals a very helpful feature for players who have experienced crashes.

Available for PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, the new The First Berserker: Khazan patch notes mostly feature bug fixes for various issues. This includes bugs tied to Khazan’s Memories, interactions with NPCs, Daphrona’s Codex, and the projectile skill. Specifically for PS5, an issue where temporary memory spikes would cause crashes was fixed. However, a bit of information players will probably be happy to see is a walkthrough on how to recover save data for those who experience crashes. Players simply just press the “recover” button in the “Load” menu from the Title menu.

Here are the The First Berserker: Khazan patch notes for the update that is now available to download:

The First Berserker: Khazan Patch Notes (April 9th Hotfix)

Platforms

STEAM®, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S

Update Schedule

April 9, 2025, at 5:00 AM (UTC)

Please note that the release schedule may vary by platform.

Update Versions

STEAM®: Ver. 497495

PlayStation®5: Ver. 01.004.004

Xbox Series X|S: Ver. 1.1.4.4

Error Fixes

Common

Fixed an issue where players could receive “Khazan’s Memories” Vengeance Points in a row each time they completed the Bonus mission, Stormpass’s Phantom of Combat.

Fixed an issue where canceling an interaction while talking to an NPC would cause the Interaction and ESC keys to stop working in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where defeating a monster in a mission without meeting Daphrona’s Codex requirements, and then defeating it again after meeting them, would not count toward codex completion.

Fixed an issue where projectile skill effects were not visible for some Boss monsters (Ilyna, Reese, and Trokka).

Fixed an issue where the Master of Chaos Scroll would not be granted after defeating Final boss monster on the True Ending route. After this patch, players who defeated Final boss monster on the True Ending route will receive their Master of Chaos Scroll. This item will be delivered directly to your inventory without a separate notice and will appear as a new item.



PlayStation 5

Fixed an issue where temporary memory spikes could cause the game to crash when the player opened the inventory.

Additional Information

If you experience crashes while playing, you can recover your save data using the following method.

How to Recover Save Data

Select “Load” from the Title menu. 2. Select the “Recover” button at the bottom. 3. Select your most recent save file. (Up to 3 backup files can be created.) 4. A message saying “Save data successfully retrieved” will confirm completion.

If you experience issues with launching the game or with save files, please contact us via 1:1 Inquiry on our Support page and send us the relevant files using the instructions below.

How to Send Log Files (PC)

You can check the log file on your computer as follows.

Press Windows + R to open the Run window. Type “%LOCALAPPDATA%\BBQ\Saved\Logs” and press Enter. Select the folder named with numbers and compress it into a zip file.

How to Send Save Files (PC)

You can check your save file on your computer as follows.