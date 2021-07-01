Nintendo President Comments on Switch Pro Rumors

✖

In a new Q&A posted to Nintendo's Japanese website, the company officially commented on rumors surrounding the Nintendo Switch Pro model. Over the last few months, reports about an improved model have been circulating online, but Nintendo's E3 2021 presentation came and went without any mention about a new console, leaving some to wonder whether or not Nintendo truly is planning on releasing a Switch Pro. It's been a few weeks since the E3 Direct, and Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa was asked about the absence of new hardware. Nintendo has not yet offered an official translation on its U.S. site, but Furukawa's comments have been translated by ComicBook.com.

"We carry out Nintendo Direct to convey information on individual products to our customers at the right time. We will continue to stick to Nintendo's unique play proposals, and in order to accomplish that, we will continue to propose play with game machines integrated with software, and we would like to grow the company. To that end, we are constantly developing hardware, software, dedicated peripherals, etc. We will refrain from commenting on products that are currently under development," said Furukawa.

Bloomberg's previous reporting on the Switch Pro indicated that the system would go into production in June. Obviously, that doesn't seem to be the case now, but it's possible that plans changed. Right now, a global chip shortage is making it more difficult for companies like Sony and Microsoft to manufacture enough consoles to meet demand. It's possible that Nintendo decided to delay plans for the Switch Pro based on those shortages.

Of course, it's just as possible that Nintendo also shifted its plans based on the success of the current Switch models. The console has proven incredibly popular for Nintendo, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down, despite the fact that Sony and Microsoft both launched new systems late last year. Right now, it just might not be financially necessary for Nintendo to launch new hardware. However, as Furukawa stated, the company is always working on new consoles. It's just a matter of time before Nintendo reveals what it has in store next!

